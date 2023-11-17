Iranian Proxies Continue to Target US Troops in Syria and Iraq, Amid Rising Tensions: Pentagon Confirms

In the midst of ongoing hostilities between Iran and the United States, Iranian proxies have relentlessly targeted US troops stationed in Iraq and Syria. According to the Pentagon, since October 17, there have been a total of 58 attacks on US forces carried out by Iranian-backed groups.

The situation remains highly volatile, with 27 attacks occurring in Iraq and 31 in Syria. In a disconcerting trend, the attacks have shown no signs of slowing down, with seven additional incidents reported in Syria just this week. The continued targeting of US troops raises concerns about the safety and security of military personnel in the region.

Responding to questions about the Pentagon’s approach, Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh emphasized that the US is not waiting for casualties to occur before taking action against the proxies. “We would never want that to be the outcome of any attack,” Singh stated emphatically, highlighting the US’s commitment to safeguarding its service members. It is clear that the US will not hesitate to respond to any future attacks on its troops, asserting its right to retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

In a recent incident, a US naval vessel, the USS Thomas Hudner, successfully shot down a drone from Yemen in the Red Sea. The drone was apparently heading towards the ship, prompting the commander to take defensive action. While the intended target was not the Hudner, its close proximity to the vessel necessitated a response. Singh confirmed that the drone attack posed a direct threat to the ship’s crew, justifying the decision to engage and neutralize the threat.

These attacks on US troops and military assets in the region are part of a larger picture of escalating tensions between Iran and its proxies on one side and the US and its allies on the other. The incidents underscore the need for heightened vigilance and a proactive approach to ensure the safety of American forces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What are Iranian proxies?



A: Iranian proxies are armed groups and organizations that are supported, funded, and influenced by Iran. These proxies often carry out activities in line with Iran’s geopolitical and strategic objectives.

Q: What is the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States?



A: The conflict between Iran and the United States has its roots in longstanding political, ideological, and geopolitical differences. Tensions have escalated in recent years due to disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program, regional influence, and support for proxy groups.

Q: Why are Iranian proxies targeting US troops in Syria and Iraq?



A: Iranian proxies target US troops as a means of exerting pressure, asserting influence, and challenging American presence in the region. These attacks are part of a broader strategy to advance Iran’s interests and undermine US objectives.

Sources:

– [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com)