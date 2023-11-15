Iran’s Plan for $6 Billion in Prisoner Exchange Funds

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stated that his government will exercise full control over the $6 billion to be released in a prisoner exchange agreement with the United States. In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Lester Holt, Raisi emphasized that the funds will be allocated “wherever we need it.”

Under the terms of the prisoner swap, Iran will gain access to approximately $6 billion of blocked Iranian oil revenues held in South Korean banks. However, the United States has stipulated that the funds can only be utilized for humanitarian purposes, and Qatar’s central bank will oversee their distribution, ensuring compliance with U.S. sanctions.

Nonetheless, Raisi asserted that Iran would maintain authority over the allocation of these funds. He explained that as the money belongs to the Iranian people and government, the Islamic Republic of Iran will decide how it will be spent.

When asked if the funds would be used for anything other than humanitarian needs, Raisi clarified that humanitarian encompasses the requirements of the Iranian population. Therefore, the Iranian government will approve budgets in line with the needs determined by the people.

