Iran to Decide the Allocation of Released Funds in Prisoner Exchange

In a recent exclusive interview, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized that the Iranian government will have full authority in determining the allocation of the $6 billion in previously frozen funds, which are set to be released as part of a prisoner exchange agreement with the United States. Speaking with NBC News’ Lester Holt in Tehran, Raisi stated that the funds will be utilized “wherever we need it.”

Raisi expressed optimism regarding the return of American detainees held in Iran, assuring that the U.S.-Iran prisoner exchange deal will be finalized in due time. He declared that the American prisoners are in good health, countering concerns about their well-being.

The agreement entails granting Tehran access to approximately $6 billion in Iranian oil revenues that were previously blocked in South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions. However, U.S. officials have clarified that Qatar’s central bank will supervise the funds, and Iran will only be permitted to utilize the money for humanitarian purposes, in adherence to U.S. sanctions.

Despite these stipulations, Raisi reiterated that Iran will exercise its authority in determining how the funds will be spent, asserting that the money belongs to the Iranian people and government. He explained that the decision-making process will prioritize the needs of the Iranian population and will be carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Furthermore, Raisi clarified that the term “humanitarian” encompasses a wide range of needs as defined by the Iranian people. This demonstrates Iran’s intention to utilize the funds for various purposes that align with the well-being and essential requirements of its citizens.

The prisoner exchange will involve the release of five American citizens held in Iran, while five detained Iranians will be freed in the United States. Additionally, Iran will have access to the $6 billion in blocked oil revenues. As part of the initial steps, the five American prisoners have been placed under house arrest since August 10. Their release is contingent upon the transfer of funds from South Korea to Qatar’s central bank.

The Biden administration has taken concrete actions to facilitate the prisoner exchange, including issuing a waiver that enables international banks to transfer the funds to Qatar without the risk of U.S. sanctions. This gesture indicates the U.S. government’s commitment to resolving the ongoing situation.

While Raisi assures the well-being of the American detainees, their families have raised concerns about their treatment and the length of their interrogations. Siamak Namazi, who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2015, highlighted that he endured solitary confinement for the initial 27 months of his detention. The mistreatment allegations have further underscored the need for a swift resolution to their release.

Iran has consistently maintained that it has treated the American prisoners in accordance with the law and with respect for their human rights. The Iranian government dismisses allegations made by the United Nations and human rights organizations, asserting that the detention of the Americans is based on legitimate charges.

NBC News first reported on the ongoing negotiations for the prisoner exchange back in February.

