Iranian President Raisi to Attend Summit in Saudi Arabia

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is set to attend a significant summit in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, focusing on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This marks his first visit to the Gulf kingdom since the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries after seven years of severed ties. The restoration was facilitated by China in March, and it represents a new chapter in their relationship.

The summit is being organized by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a bloc consisting of 57 Muslim-majority countries. It will take place in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, following an emergency meeting of Arab League leaders in Riyadh to discuss the war. The OIC has been consistently vocal about condemning attacks on civilians in Gaza, where Israel is engaged in an effort to combat Hamas.

Although the source did not disclose any specific details about the summit’s agenda, the gathering of leaders from Muslim-majority nations highlights the importance of addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict within the Islamic world. President Raisi’s attendance signifies Iran’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)?

A: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is an international organization consisting of 57 member states, primarily Muslim-majority countries. It aims to promote solidarity among Muslim nations and defend the interests of Muslims around the world.

Q: What is the Israel-Hamas conflict about?

A: The Israel-Hamas conflict refers to the long-standing conflict between Israel, a Jewish state, and Hamas, an Islamist political and military organization based in the Gaza Strip. The conflict has its roots in territorial disputes, political differences, and opposing ideologies.

Q: Who brokered the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia?

A: The restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia was brokered by China.

