In a shocking exposé, it has been revealed that a polytechnic school in Russia’s Tatarstan region is using underage students as laborers to assemble Iranian attack drones. These distressing findings raise serious concerns about the lengths to which Russian authorities are going to in order to boost their war efforts, as well as the potential contribution of these advanced Iranian weapons to escalating tensions and civilian casualties.

The investigation into Alabuga Polytechnic University’s manufacturing facilities and the exploitation of young students was first reported by Russian independent media outlets. These outlets uncovered the use of underage laborers, grueling working conditions, and labor violations at the drone facility. Students described excessively long working hours, often without proper breaks or meals, leading to detrimental effects on their mental health.

Parents of these young students have expressed their distress over the situation. Many have withdrawn their children from the program after learning about the unsafe conditions and the school’s instructions to keep the drone assembly work secret from their families. The inability to fulfill production quotas has resulted in unpaid overtime and reduced salaries, affecting the livelihoods of these vulnerable students and their families.

The alarming revelations at Alabuga Polytechnic University shed light on the growing military cooperation between Iran and Russia, particularly in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two nations have been exploring the establishment of a manufacturing plant for Iranian drones inside Russia. With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia has increasingly relied on Iranian attack drones to carry out devastating air assaults on Ukrainian cities.

The Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones have become a weapon of choice for Russia in its aerial attacks. These “suicide” drones are equipped with explosives that detonate upon crashing into their intended targets. By establishing their own domestic assembly line, Russia could significantly expand its stockpile of these destructive weapons systems.

The use of underage students as laborers in the assembly of attack drones is an alarming ethical concern. Exploitative practices and the violation of labor rights must be addressed and condemned. It is crucial for authorities to investigate these allegations and ensure the protection and well-being of these young students.

The situation at Alabuga Polytechnic University serves as a stark reminder of the complex dynamics and consequences of military collaborations. As tensions continue to rise and civilian casualties mount, it is essential to prioritize the safety and welfare of all individuals involved.

