Israeli Airstrike Claims the Life of Senior Iranian Military Adviser in Syria

According to Iranian state media, a recent Israeli airstrike near Damascus in Syria resulted in the death of a high-ranking Iranian adviser in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The individual, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, held a crucial role in coordinating the military alliance between Iran and Syria. The news of his demise was confirmed by three security sources cited by Reuters.

Sayyed Razi Mousavi, one of the oldest advisers for the IRGC in Syria, lost his life as a result of the Israeli airstrike. Iranian state television interrupted regular programming to announce the tragic event. The report also mentioned that Mousavi had been a close companion of Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the IRGC’s elite Quds Force, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq back in 2020.

Hossein Akbari, Iran’s ambassador in Damascus, appeared on state television and revealed that Mousavi had been working at the embassy as a diplomat. According to Akbari, Mousavi was targeted by Israel with missiles after returning home from work. This act of aggression was condemned by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who stated that it exhibited the weakness and frustration of the Zionist regime in the region. Raisi emphasized that Israel would inevitably face consequences for its actions.

In response to Mousavi’s killing, the IRGC echoed the sentiments expressed by President Raisi and vowed that Israel would pay the price for its crime. A statement issued by the IRGC emphasized that the “usurper and savage Zionist regime” would face consequences for its actions, while Iran affirmed its right to take necessary measures in due course.

Israel’s military has yet to comment on the incident, and their silence leaves many questions unanswered. It is worth noting that Israel has conducted numerous attacks on Iran-linked targets in Syria over the years, as Tehran’s influence in the country has grown significantly due to its support for President Bashar al-Assad during the civil war.

(Source: ‘Iranian leaders say Israeli missile strike killed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps adviser’ – Fox News)