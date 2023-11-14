Iranian Hackers Target Defense, Satellite, and Pharmaceutical Industries, Aiming for Technological Independence Amid US Sanctions

Iranian state-backed hackers have been engaging in cyberattacks against satellite, defense, and pharmaceutical companies in the US and globally. Microsoft analysts recently revealed this targeted hacking campaign, which aims to gather valuable intelligence and potentially expand domestic production capacities in these industries, all amidst heavy US sanctions imposed on Iran.

According to Microsoft, these hackers have been successful in breaching several organizations since February. Their hacking techniques are straightforward but effective, indicating the determination of Tehran’s hacking teams. This underscores their eagerness to access critical intelligence targets both in the US and abroad.

The extensive regime of US sanctions has limited Iranian access to military hardware, and it has also deterred Western companies from supplying medical resources to Iran, as acknowledged by a United Nations panel. Consequently, Iran has amplified its efforts to acquire trade secrets from foreign companies in industries such as satellites, defense, and pharmaceuticals. Sherrod DeGrippo, Microsoft’s director of threat intelligence strategy, emphasizes that these sectors are particularly significant for Iran, as they may struggle with generating these resources domestically.

The cyber-espionage campaign orchestrated by Iranian hackers has persisted throughout the summer, even during key moments in US-Iranian relations. This includes the time when US officials accused Iran of assisting Russia in the production of drones for the Ukraine war.

Microsoft reports that the hackers have been gaining unauthorized access to email accounts by employing mass-guessing techniques for common passwords. Once successful, they proceed to steal data from the targeted network or silently monitor the compromised email accounts for valuable intelligence. This method of hacking focuses on compromising identities, as it has proven to be highly effective for the Iranian hackers.

Although the Iranian government typically denies allegations of hacking, their involvement in cyber warfare is frequently evident. CNN has reached out to Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The specific US companies that were breached remain undisclosed by Microsoft. Additionally, the US National Security Agency, responsible for assisting defense contractors in safeguarding against cyberattacks, has not provided any comments regarding this matter.

While China and Russia are often recognized as the primary state-sponsored hacking threats to American interests, Iran is not far behind. Hackers based in Iran have gained a reputation for their unpredictability and disruptive tactics.

In a previous incident, the FBI accused Iranian hackers of attempting to breach Boston Children’s Hospital in 2021, an accusation that Iran vehemently denied.

(Source: CNN)