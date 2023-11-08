Iranian Teen in Critical Condition After Encounter in Tehran Metro

A young Iranian girl, Armita Geravand, is currently in critical condition after an incident in the Tehran metro, according to two prominent rights activists. Reports suggest that Geravand fell into a coma following a confrontation with agents for allegedly violating the hijab law. This case has raised concerns due to similarities with the tragic death of Mahsa Amini last year, who died in a coma while in custody, sparking widespread protests.

While Iranian authorities deny the claims made by rights groups regarding the cause of Geravand’s condition, a picture of her unconscious in a Tehran hospital was shared by the Iranian-Kurdish rights group Hengaw. Her case is being closely monitored by activists who report a heavy presence of plainclothes officers at the hospital, as well as restrictions imposed on her parents.

CCTV footage, which has not been authenticated, shows Geravand without a mandatory hijab, accompanied by two female friends. As they enter the metro cabin, one girl is seen immediately retreating while Geravand is dragged out unconscious by passengers. The head of the Tehran Metro Operating Company insists there was no evidence of conflict in the footage.

The situation surrounding Geravand’s condition remains sensitive, with limited information available. An Iranian journalist was briefly detained after attempting to inquire about her situation at the hospital, and authorities have stated that her condition was caused by low blood pressure. However, rights groups are urging authorities to release the footage from inside the cabin to provide clarity and transparency.

Cases like Geravand’s serve as an ongoing reminder of the strict enforcement of Islamic dress codes in Iran and the consequences that individuals face when these codes are violated. The incident has drawn international attention, with Germany’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, expressing concern and emphasizing the right of Geravand’s parents to be by their daughter’s side during this critical time.

As the situation unfolds, it is essential to monitor developments closely and ensure that the rights and well-being of all individuals are respected and protected, irrespective of their choices regarding personal appearance or dress.