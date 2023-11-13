Iranian Teen in Critical Condition after Alleged Assault by Morality Police over Dress Code Violation

A recent incident involving a 16-year-old girl in Iran has sparked outrage as a human rights group claims she was brutally beaten into a coma by morality police in Tehran over a dress code violation. The victim, Armita Garawand, was allegedly attacked while on the Tehran Metro and is currently in critical condition at Fajr Hospital, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights.

The organization stated that Garawand’s present condition remains critical, as she continues to be in a coma in the intensive care unit. Shockingly, her family has been denied access to visit her, as government security forces have established a secure environment at the hospital. Furthermore, the Iranian authorities have reportedly confiscated the mobile phones of Garawand’s family members after the publication of a photograph showing her in a coma.

While Iran’s state-run news agency, Fars, claimed that the teenager fainted due to a drop in her blood pressure and hit her head on the side of the train car, the human rights group maintains that she was the victim of a violent assault. The teenager’s parents, who spoke to the state-run media outlet, denied that she was attacked and insisted that the incident was an accident.

However, the edited footage released by the state-run media does not provide a clear view of what transpired inside the train. It only shows Garawand entering the train and later being carried out by her friends. The footage does not reveal whether she was wearing a headscarf or hijab.

This incident sheds light on the role of morality police in Iran, who are responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code. Women in Iran are required to cover their bodies with long, loose clothing and wear a headscarf or hijab. Activists have drawn comparisons to a similar incident last year when a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a headscarf in public.

The death of Amini sparked widespread demonstrations across Iran, resulting in a crackdown by the authorities. Human rights groups estimate that approximately 400 deaths occurred, including 50 minors, during the police crackdowns. Additionally, around 30 members of Iran’s security forces lost their lives during the protests.

The international community and human rights organizations must closely monitor the situation in Iran to ensure the protection of individuals’ rights and hold authorities accountable for their actions. Incidents like these serve as reminders of the importance of upholding human rights and promoting freedom of expression and personal choice.

FAQ

Q: What happened to Armita Garawand?

A: Armita Garawand, a 16-year-old girl in Iran, is currently in critical condition after an alleged assault by morality police over a dress code violation.

Q: How is she being treated?

A: Garawand is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Fajr Hospital in Tehran.

Q: Are her family members allowed to visit her?

A: No, her family members have been denied access to the hospital by government security forces.

Q: What is the dress code violation in Iran?

A: In Iran, women are required to cover their bodies with long, loose clothing and wear a headscarf or hijab.

Q: Are there any similar incidents in the past?

A: Yes, last year, a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being arrested for not wearing a headscarf in public.