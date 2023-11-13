Iranian Dissidents Face Ongoing Threats and Harassment Worldwide

As tensions continue to rise between the United States and Iran, a lesser-known aspect of Iran’s aggressive tactics is coming to the forefront. Iranian dissidents, whether living abroad or on U.S. soil, are facing a range of threats, intimidation, and even assassination attempts orchestrated by the Iranian regime.

Iran has a long history of using proxy fighters, such as Hezbollah and Hamas, to carry out attacks and advance its agenda. However, recently it has become apparent that Tehran is also employing a different type of proxy – hitmen. These hitmen are hired by the Iranian regime to intimidate, abduct, and assassinate individuals perceived as enemies of the regime, regardless of their location.

Former American government officials, including President Trump, have found themselves targeted by such threats. In a video posted online by a channel affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, there were explicit vows to kill these officials as a means of revenge for the 2020 U.S. assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian terrorism mastermind.

Many of these threats have been assessed as credible, leading to round-the-clock protection for several officials. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former national security advisor John Bolton are among those who have received increased security measures due to the seriousness of the threats against them.

John Bolton himself revealed that the Revolutionary Guard sought to either kidnap or assassinate him, hiring a hitman to carry out the job. Although the plot was intended to be executed in the United States or abroad, the Iranian officer who hired the hitman was eventually apprehended by the FBI, as he unknowingly negotiated with an FBI informant.

These actions by Iran are not isolated incidents. Intelligence agencies and the FBI have reported that Iran’s efforts to intimidate and harm individuals are becoming more frequent and audacious. Iranian activists living abroad, particularly those who are vocal against the regime, find themselves targeted by these sinister plots.

One prominent example is Masih Alinejad, a leader in the women’s revolt against Iran’s compulsory headscarf law. Alinejad has been encouraging women in Iran to send her videos of them removing their headscarves, which she shares with her large online following. The Iranian regime has focused its attention on her, leading the FBI to uncover a plot to kidnap her on U.S. soil and transport her to Venezuela.

Another Iranian dissident, Jamshid Sharmahd, who resided in Los Angeles, faced a similar fate. While on a business trip and changing planes in Dubai, his phone suddenly started heading in the wrong direction. His family soon discovered that he had been forcibly taken to Iran, where he was made to appear on televised court proceedings, accused of crimes he did not commit.

For these individuals and many other Iranian dissidents, these threats and acts of intimidation are a grim reality. Their lives are constantly under threat, as they are pursued by the Iranian regime in an attempt to silence their voices and suppress their activism.

