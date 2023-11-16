Iranian Regime’s Global Network of Assassins and Abductors Exposed

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the rise, particularly during the Israel-Hamas conflict. Iranian-backed militias are frequently carrying out attacks on American bases in Syria and Iraq. This is just one example of Tehran’s use of proxy fighters like Hezbollah and Hamas. However, there is another form of proxy that receives less attention but is just as dangerous.

Iran has been recruiting hitmen from around the world to intimidate, abduct, and assassinate individuals perceived as enemies of the regime. This includes former American government officials. A video posted online by a channel affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard even vowed to kill President Trump as revenge for the 2020 U.S. assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the mastermind behind numerous acts of terrorism.

Several U.S. officials have been under constant protection due to the credible threats they have received. This includes former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (for whom Iran reportedly offered a million-dollar bounty), and former national security advisor John Bolton. Bolton himself revealed that the Revolutionary Guard had sought to either kidnap or assassinate him, employing a hitman to carry out the job.

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for an Iranian officer who allegedly hired a hitman online to travel to Washington and kill Bolton. Fortunately, the assassin turned out to be an FBI informant, saving Bolton’s life. However, these threats remain ongoing, as evidenced by marked Secret Service cars stationed outside Bolton’s home.

Experts from the FBI and various intelligence agencies have confirmed that Iran’s efforts in recruiting hitmen and carrying out assassination plots are increasing in frequency and audacity. Vocal Iranian activists living abroad are also targeted. One such activist is Masih Alinejad, a leader in the women’s revolt against Iran’s mandatory hijab law. Alinejad, now based in Brooklyn, receives threats from the Iranian regime, who hired a private investigator on U.S. soil to monitor her movements and gather information about her daily life.

The plot against Alinejad involved kidnapping her and transporting her to Venezuela by speedboat. While some may view this as implausible, it is a chilling reality for individuals like Alinejad who actively challenge the Iranian regime’s oppressive policies.

Jamshid Sharmahd, another Iranian dissident living in Los Angeles, faced a similar fate. After two decades in the U.S., Sharmahd created a website where Iranians could report human rights abuses. During a business trip in 2020, his phone suddenly took a detour and he ended up in Iran. He was forced to give false confessions about crimes he did not commit and was sentenced to death.

This global network of assassins and abductors employed by the Iranian regime is a serious threat to anyone who opposes their ideology or challenges their authority. The stories of individuals like John Bolton, Masih Alinejad, and Jamshid Sharmahd highlight the lengths to which the regime will go to silence dissent and maintain control.

