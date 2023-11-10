Iranian Authorities Detain Father of Mahsa Amini as Her Death Anniversary Approaches

Iranian authorities have detained Amjad Amini, the father of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who tragically passed away while in police custody last year. According to human rights observers, he was detained as he was leaving his home to visit his daughter’s grave on the first anniversary of her death. A few hours later, Amini was taken back to his home and has been placed under house arrest since then.

Mahsa Amini, aged 22, died in a hospital on September 16, 2022, due to injuries she sustained during her time in custody. She had been arrested by the Islamic Republic’s hijab police in Tehran for allegedly not fully complying with the compulsory hijab rules in the country. Despite the government’s claim that Amini died from a pre-existing medical condition, her family and critics firmly believe that she died as a result of police brutality.

Following her tragic death, the nation experienced widespread protests known as the “Woman Life Freedom” movement. These demonstrations lasted for several months and resulted in a brutal crackdown by the regime, causing the loss of at least 537 lives and the arrest of more than 22,000 individuals, as reported by Iran Human Rights.

Amidst pressure from intelligence and security forces, Amjad Amini publicly announced that the family would hold a commemoration ceremony on the anniversary day but urged people to refrain from violence. The family’s statement emphasized the importance of honoring their fellow citizens’ pain and concerns, while advocating for peaceful reactions against violence.

While the news of Amjad Amini’s arrest circulated on social media, a state-linked news outlet, Tasnim News Agency, denied the arrest and stated that he had merely been “accompanied” on his way to his daughter’s grave. However, human rights observers have accused the regime of exerting pressure on the families of the crackdown victims, activists, former political prisoners, and protest leaders in anticipation of the anniversary.

Videos shared on social media platforms revealed a heightened presence of security guards and plainclothes police forces in central Tehran and Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown.

