Protests Continue to Erupt Against Iranian Regime on Anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s Death

On the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, protests have erupted once again across cities worldwide, as the Iranian diaspora shows their solidarity with the anti-regime movement. Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, tragically lost her life while in police custody in Iran last year, sparking a wave of nationwide protests against the Islamic Republic.

Amid heightened security nationwide, the father of Mahsa Amini, Amjad Amini, was arrested at his home in the city of Saqez. Security forces surrounded his residence, signaling the Iranian government’s anticipation of the anniversary. However, officials deny that Amjad Amini was arrested and have not confirmed if he was briefly detained, according to the Iranian government’s official news agency.

Mahsa Amini was apprehended by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran’s compulsory hijab laws. She died in police custody under suspicious circumstances at the age of 22. Her tragic death became a catalyst for the anti-regime movement, with protests erupting in cities across Iran. Since then, protesters have faced internet blackouts and violent repression from the Iranian government. Human Rights Watch estimates that over 500 people, including 69 children, have been killed or executed during the protests in the past year.

Internationally, members of the Iranian diaspora join in the protests, displaying photographs of Mahsa and other activists while chanting the movement’s powerful slogan: “Women, Life, Freedom.” The movement has gained global attention and support, with President Joe Biden releasing a statement expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and their fight for justice and equality. The Biden administration has also announced new sanctions against entities and individuals involved in the repression in Iran.

Despite these efforts, some Iranian activists and critics claim that the United States has not done enough to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its human rights violations. Activist Masih Alinejad expressed frustration at the recent prisoner exchange deal between the U.S. and Iran, arguing that it is disheartening to see funds and visas provided to a regime responsible for the death of Mahsa Amini.

As protests continue to take place around the world, the legacy of Mahsa Amini lives on as a symbol of strength and resistance against oppression. The demand for justice and respect for human rights remains the driving force of the anti-regime movement, transcending borders and inspiring people across the globe.