A Teenage Girl Hospitalized in Tehran Sparks Activist Accusations, But Iranian Authorities Deny Assault

A recent incident in Tehran has left activists outraged and calling for change in the way Iran’s morality police enforce religious dress codes, particularly concerning women and the hijab. The incident involved a teenage girl who was hospitalized with serious injuries after allegedly not wearing a headscarf in a Tehran metro station. While activists claim that the girl was assaulted by morality police, Iranian authorities and the girl’s parents have stated that her hospitalization was due to low blood pressure.

FAQs:

What is the role of morality police in Iran?

The morality police, also known as Gasht-e Ershad, are tasked with enforcing the country’s strict dress code, especially regarding women’s attire. They ensure that women adhere to the mandatory hijab (headscarf) and modest dress requirements in public spaces.

Why are activists accusing the morality police of assault?

Activists claim that the teenage girl in question was physically assaulted by the morality police when she refused to adjust her headscarf. They believe that the incident highlights the oppressive nature of the enforcement of religious dress codes and the need for greater personal freedoms in Iran.

What do Iranian authorities say about the incident?

The Iranian authorities, including the CEO of the Tehran Metro, deny that any physical or verbal altercation took place between the girl and the metro staff or passengers. They emphasize that their investigation, based on CCTV footage, found no evidence of an assault and assert that the girl’s hospitalization was due to low blood pressure.

What impact has this incident had on the public?

This incident has sparked a larger debate about the role of morality police and the enforcement of religious dress codes in Iran. It has reignited discussions about personal freedoms, women’s rights, and the need for reforms in the country’s legislation.

