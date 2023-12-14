Iran Issues Warning Over US Red Sea Task Force Plans, Stating “Extraordinary Problems” Will Arise

Iran’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, has expressed concerns about the United States’ plan to establish a multinational task force to protect shipping in the Red Sea. Ashtiani warned that such a move would face “extraordinary problems” and emphasized Iran’s dominance in the region.

The US recently announced its intention to collaborate with other countries in setting up a maritime task force aimed at ensuring secure passage for ships in the Red Sea. This decision came in response to a series of attacks on ships by the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen. The attacks have raised concerns about the safety of vessels navigating through the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial choke point for oil shipments.

Speaking to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), Ashtiani criticized the proposed task force and affirmed Iran’s influence in the Red Sea region. He stated that no one can make a move in a region where Iran holds predominance.

While US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has confirmed talks with “other countries,” he did not provide additional details regarding the composition of the task force. However, it has been reported that the coalition would involve warships from at least four nations, including the US, France, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

The establishment of a multinational task force would provide a collective effort to combat the Houthi attacks and ensure the safety of ships. With an increased number of warships, this coalition would be better equipped to target and neutralize launch sites, command facilities, and missile storage sites within Yemen.

The threat posed by the Houthis in the Red Sea is not new. Their history of attacking ships dates back to 2017 when they targeted the frigate Al Madinah. Subsequently, they launched cruise missiles at Saudi oil tankers in 2018, alongside attacks on neutral-flagged vessels.

In response to these attacks, the US and French navies have bolstered their presence in the Red Sea to protect vessels from the risk of seizure or further aggression by the Houthis. The recent capture of the Galaxy Leader prompted discussions of designating the Houthi movement as a “terror group” due to their involvement in piracy and has also led to efforts to dismantle their funding networks.

The potential establishment of a multinational task force would serve as an important step towards addressing the growing maritime security concerns in the Red Sea. However, Iran’s warning of “extraordinary problems” highlights the complexities and challenges that may arise in this endeavor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the purpose of the US-backed multinational task force in the Red Sea?

A: The task force aims to protect shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

Q: Which countries are involved in the proposed task force?

A: The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Israel are reported to be among the nations participating in the coalition.

Q: What are the concerns raised by Iran’s Defense Minister?

A: Iran’s Defense Minister, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, argues that the US-backed task force would face “extraordinary problems” and asserts Iran’s predominance in the region.

Q: Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait significant?

A: The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a narrow passage between the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, serving as the world’s third-largest choke point for oil shipments.

Q: Have there been previous attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea?

A: Yes, the Houthis have a history of attacking ships in the Red Sea, including targeting the frigate Al Madinah in 2017 and launching cruise missiles at Saudi oil tankers in 2018.