Iran Raises Concerns of Escalation in Middle East Amid Gaza Conflict

Iran’s foreign minister has issued a warning about the potential for a significant escalation of conflicts in the Middle East if the war in Gaza continues. Hossein Amirabdollahian, during his speech at the Doha Forum, highlighted that Lebanon and Yemen are already “involved” and expressed the possibility of more countries joining.

The United States has been notifying Iran on a weekly basis about targeted attacks on their bases in Syria and Iraq by various groups. This continuous threat suggests that an uncontrollable and explosive situation could arise in the region at any time. Amirabdollahian emphasized that such a situation would not be controllable by any party involved.

These concerns come in the aftermath of the United States vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire. The U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative, Robert A. Wood, argued that an unconditional cease-fire would be dangerous and a recipe for disaster for Israel, Palestinians, and the entire region. The United Kingdom abstained from voting on the resolution.

Iran’s foreign minister criticized the United States for supporting Israel and allowing them to commit what he referred to as “crimes” in Gaza while calling for restraint in the region. He justified attacks on U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq by Iran’s proxies, the Houthis and Hezbollah, as a means of defending the Arab and Muslim people of Gaza.

The threat to U.S. bases and troops in the Middle East has escalated over the past months, with a total of 90 attacks being launched by militant groups since October 17. Additionally, there have been several attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, including a recent cargo ship hijacking. The responsibility for the attacks has been claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iraqi militants.

It is important to note that the conflict in Gaza has not greatly involved Iraq’s militias, unlike Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is considered Iran’s most powerful proxy in the region.

In response to the Gaza conflict, some Republican critics in Congress have urged the Biden administration to reclassify the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization. The Trump administration previously designated the group as such, but it was reversed by President Biden early in his term. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the designation was removed due to concerns about the impact it would have on Yemeni access to basic necessities like food and fuel.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, the international community is closely monitoring the situation. The potential for further escalation and an uncontrollable explosion of conflicts remains a significant concern, with Iran’s foreign minister urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution to the Gaza conflict.

