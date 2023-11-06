The Impact of Continued Israeli Bombardment on Gaza

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards deputy commander-in-chief, Ali Fadavi, has issued a warning to Israel. Fadavi stated that if Israel does not halt its relentless bombardment of Gaza, it will face “another shockwave” of attacks by militant groups. The situation in Gaza has become increasingly dire, with a recent attack on a refugee camp resulting in the loss of a top Hamas commander.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has also weighed in on the conflict, placing blame on the US for Israel’s retaliatory strikes. Khamenei referred to the assault as a “genocide of Palestinians in Gaza” and called for an immediate cessation of the bombardment.

The impact of the Israeli bombardment on Gaza has been devastating. A hospital in Gaza City was struck, resulting in the deaths of approximately 500 Palestinians. The Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital incident is the bloodiest single incident since the war broke out. The Israeli military denies responsibility for the attack, suggesting that it was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group.

Alongside the hospital attack, a separate Israeli strike targeted the Bureij refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians and at least one senior Hamas figure. The death toll on the Gaza side has reached approximately 3,000 people, with another 9,000 wounded, while Israel has reported over 1,400 deaths.

As the conflict continues, there are increasing calls for the delivery of aid to civilians, aid groups, and hospitals in Gaza. The US has been urging Israel to allow the entry of supplies, but Israel has stated that it is contingent on the return of hostages held by Hamas. President Joe Biden is set to visit the region in an effort to prevent the escalation of the conflict.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with the civilian population bearing the brunt of the violence. The international community must take immediate action to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and work towards a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life.