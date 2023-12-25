Israeli Airstrike in Syria Leads to Death of Senior Iranian Commander

In a recent incident in Syria, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Sayyed Reza Mousavi, was killed in an Israeli airstrike near the capital city of Damascus. This attack has sparked tension between Iran and Israel, with Iran vowing that Israel will face consequences for its actions.

Local media outlets reported explosions in the area of Set Zaynab in the Damascus countryside. Footage shared on social media showed a cloud of smoke near the Damascus International Airport, which is often targeted due to its use by Iranian proxies in the region.

Sayyed Reza Mousavi, confirmed by Iranian state-owned media as an IRGC commander, was identified as a senior advisor in Syria. Unconfirmed reports from Iranian opposition media suggest that Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the financing and logistics transfer from Tehran to Iranian proxies in Syria.

Mousavi had close ties to Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the Quds Force who was killed by a US drone in January 2020, according to Iranian media. Israeli media has referred to Mousavi as the highest-profile target since the killing of Soleimani.

No other casualties have been reported in this alleged airstrike. The situation is still developing, and it remains to be seen how Iran will respond and what consequences Israel may face.

