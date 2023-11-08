Iranian Unveils New Drone Capable of Striking Israel

In a recent exhibition and ceremonies marking Defence Industry Day, Iran unveiled its latest drone, the Mohajer-10, which it claims is capable of striking targets in Israel. This unmanned attack aircraft, resembling the MQ-9 Reaper manufactured by the United States, is said to be equipped with a larger warhead and advanced capabilities compared to its predecessors.

The Mohajer-10, developed during the eight-year war with Iraq in the 1980s, can carry a hefty 300kg (660lb) warhead and fly at a maximum speed of 210 kilometres per hour (130 miles per hour). With a fuel capacity of 450 litres (120 gallons), it can travel non-stop at an altitude of 7,000 metres (4,350ft) for up to 2,000km (1,242 miles). These specifications imply that the drone has the potential to reach Israel, posing a significant threat to the region.

During the unveiling ceremony, President Ebrahim Raisi and senior military commanders were present, emphasizing Iran’s commitment to advancing its defence and military industries. Raisi’s statements showcased the country’s shift from being viewed as a consumer to becoming a producer capable of making substantial contributions in the field of defence.

In response to the ongoing tensions, Western powers have accused Iran of supplying drones, including earlier versions of the Mohajer, to Russia for use in Ukraine. Iran, however, asserts that it provided these drones to Moscow prior to the outbreak of conflict and urges dialogue to resolve the situation peacefully.

The unveiling of the Mohajer-10 comes shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of funding and supporting recent attacks against Israelis. Additionally, Israel launched an airstrike in Syria targeting Iranian interests, further exacerbating the already tense relationship between the two nations.

As Iran showcases its latest technological achievements, concerns over regional stability and the potential for an escalation of conflict continue to mount. The unveiling of the Mohajer-10 underscores the evolving dynamics and heightened tensions in the Middle East, reminding the world of the ongoing challenges in this volatile region.