Important Information Regarding Your FT.com Trial

During your trial of FT.com, you will have access to a comprehensive range of features and content included in our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides you with access to a wide variety of global news, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions. On the other hand, Premium Digital offers all the benefits of Standard Digital, along with our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes through original reporting.

At any point during your trial, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan by visiting the “Settings & Account” section of our website.

What happens when your trial comes to an end?

If you choose to take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which grants you complete access to FT.com for $69 per month.

However, if you want to make cost savings, you can change your plan online at any time in the “Settings & Account” section. By choosing to pay annually at the end of your trial, you can retain premium access and enjoy a 20% discount on the subscription fee.

Alternatively, you also have the option to downgrade to our Standard Digital package. While this offering fulfills the needs of many users with its robust journalistic coverage, it does not include the additional benefits provided by the Premium Digital package. You can compare the features of these packages on our website.

Please note that any changes you make to your subscription plan will become effective at the end of the trial period, allowing you to continue enjoying full access for an additional four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

FAQ:

1. When can I cancel my subscription?

You can change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option located on the right-hand side. Please remember that you will still have access to your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

2. What forms of payment are accepted?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments for your convenience.

For more detailed information and to make the most of your trial, please visit FT.com.