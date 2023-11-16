Iran Demands Billions Before Releasing American Hostages

Iran has made it clear that it will not release five American hostages until nearly $6 billion of what some critics are calling a “ransom” payment is transferred to regime bank accounts. The funds, which are reportedly held by South Korea as sanctioned oil assets, are being released to Iranian accounts. However, the prisoners will only be freed once the full amount is transferred. This ongoing situation was confirmed by Mohammad Jamshidi, the deputy chief of staff for political affairs to Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi.

While the transfers have begun, the United States has acknowledged that the prisoners are still being held in Iran. The State Department has not yet commented on this matter. It is important to note that as part of an agreement between the two countries, the American hostages were moved to house arrest on Thursday. The agreement also includes the release of several Iranians in US prisons and the use of unfrozen funds for humanitarian needs through an account at Qatar’s central bank.

Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, described the deal as “an encouraging step” but emphasized that negotiations for the release of US citizens in Iran are still ongoing. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed hope that this is just the beginning of the process that will lead to their return home. While the situation is being cautiously monitored, the ultimate goal is to bring all the hostages back to the United States.

Criticism has arisen from former Vice President Mike Pence and other Trump administration officials who have condemned the payment as a “ransom” and fear that it will fund terrorism and pose a threat to the US and its allies. However, proponents argue that the release of hostages should be celebrated while recognizing the need for a firm policy centered on human rights to address Iran’s behavior.

