Iran Expresses Concerns over Israeli Ground Offensive in Gaza

Iran’s foreign minister has raised concerns over the possibility of an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza, stating that such an action would compel Iran to intervene. The foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, conveyed this message during a meeting with the United Nations envoy to the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, on Saturday in Beirut. While Iran does not wish for the conflict to extend to other parts of the region, Amirabdollahian emphasized that a continued Israeli operation in Gaza would necessitate a response from Iran.

The tension between Israel and Hamas has escalated with a surprise attack by Hamas militants on October 7, resulting in the death of 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians, and the taking of dozens of hostages in Gaza. Since the outbreak of the conflict, more than 2,300 Palestinians have also lost their lives, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The potential involvement of Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based terrorist group supported by Iran, has further intensified concerns. Amirabdollahian warned that if Hezbollah were to engage in the conflict, Israel would face significant consequences, likening it to a “huge earthquake.” In Beirut, the Iranian foreign minister stated that Hezbollah has extensively prepared for various war scenarios, demanding that Israel cease its attacks on Gaza immediately.

While President Biden has cautioned against further escalation and deployed American warships to the region, pledging full support to Israel, Iran’s role in supporting Hamas has also come under scrutiny. Although the United States acknowledges Iran’s support for the terrorist organization, it has not yet obtained specific evidence of Iran’s direct involvement in the planning or execution of recent attacks.

Amidst the escalating tensions, Amirabdollahian expressed his intention to engage with UN officials in the Middle East to explore potential initiatives to end the war. However, he also expressed concern that time may be running out and that immediate action is necessary to prevent further harm to civilians in Gaza.

