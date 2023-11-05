Iranian Teenager Brain Dead After Alleged Morality Police Attack

Armita Geravand, a 16-year-old Iranian teenager, has been declared brain dead following an alleged attack by the country’s morality police for not wearing a mandatory headscarf. The incident occurred on the Tehran subway earlier this month, where Geravand was reportedly assaulted, resulting in severe brain injuries.

The details surrounding the incident are murky, as no video recording of the encounter itself has been released. However, government media published a fragmented video showing the unconscious teenager being dragged out of the subway car. Despite this, the head of the Tehran Metro claims that security camera footage does not indicate an attack by passengers or staff.

Geravand, who is of Kurdish ethnicity, hails from the city of Kermanshah but had been living in the capital. This distressing incident comes just a year after the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, another Kurdish woman, who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after being approached for not wearing a headscarf in public. Amini’s tragic death sparked widespread women’s rights protests in Iran.

While the exact circumstances of Geravand’s attack remain unclear, the consequences are dire. The country’s morality police have often been criticized for their strict enforcement of dress codes and intrusive behavior towards women. This incident highlights the urgent need to address the issue and ensure the safety and rights of individuals, regardless of their gender or ethnicity.

The news of Geravand being declared brain dead has sparked outrage and calls for justice both within Iran and internationally. It serves as a compelling reminder of the ongoing struggle for women’s rights and the need to challenge oppressive systems that deny individuals their fundamental freedoms.

As efforts to uncover the truth and seek justice continue, the case of Armita Geravand stands as a stark reminder of the importance of upholding human rights and combating gender-based violence in all its forms.