Russia-Iran Islands Dispute: A Complex Geopolitical Chessboard

Amidst the delicate dance of international diplomacy, Iran has once again summoned the Russian envoy to Tehran. The reason behind this latest summons is Russia’s recent joint statement with Arab nations, which called for negotiations over three disputed islands that the United Arab Emirates claims as its own. This marks the second time the Russian envoy has been called to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to receive Tehran’s “strong protest” over the issue.

The islands in question – Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa – have been governed by Iran since 1971. This was when Iran’s navy took control of them after British troops withdrew from what is now the UAE. However, the UAE also claims these islands as part of its territory, and it has garnered increasing support from Russia and China, both of whom Iran counts as allies.

In response to the joint statement, Iran has not only summoned the Russian envoy but also previously summoned the Chinese envoy over a similar declaration made by Arab nations. These summonses highlight Iran’s fervent defense of its territorial integrity and its rejection of any external claims to the islands. Iran insists that the islands “forever belong” to the country, making any dispute unacceptable.

The Russian joint statement, signed at the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum in Morocco, supports peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve the conflict. It encourages negotiations or resorting to the International Court of Justice, based on international law and the UN Charter. However, this statement has not been well-received by Iranian lawmakers and officials, who emphasize that the issue is non-negotiable.

Lawmakers, such as parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have taken to social media to voice their concerns and make it clear that Iran’s territorial integrity cannot be compromised. Ghalibaf warned that any threats to Iran’s sovereignty would be met with a serious response. He also urged Russia to be cautious of manipulations by the West that could exploit any mistakes made in this delicate situation.

In addition to the political outcry, Iran has been making efforts to develop and populate the disputed islands. The parliament has promised legal support for these endeavors, emphasizing its determination to protect and strengthen its presence on these strategic territories.

As tensions escalate, some lawmakers have suggested that Russia should engage in negotiations with Japan over the Kuril Islands, referencing a separate territorial dispute. This highlights the geopolitical complexity and dynamics at play in the region, where multiple territorial claims and historical grievances intersect.

The Russia-Iran islands dispute is not a simple matter. It involves competing interests, alliances, and historical factors that contribute to a complex geopolitical chessboard. With Iran adamantly defending its territorial integrity and external powers voicing their support for different claims, the resolution to this issue remains elusive.