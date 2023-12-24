Iran Protests Allegations Regarding Persian Gulf Islands

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In response to a recent joint statement from Russia and several Arab countries questioning Iran’s claim to disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, Iran summoned the charge d’affaires of the Russian embassy. State media sources reported that the Russian envoy was handed a note expressing Tehran’s protest against the statement. Iran insists on its rightful ownership of the islands, while the joint statement called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over these territories.

This is not the first time that Iran has expressed its discontent with Russia’s stance on the disputed islands. Earlier this year, the Russian ambassador was summoned by Tehran for issuing a similar statement. The diplomatic tension between the two countries is a rarity, considering their deepened ties and shared interests since Russia’s engagement in Ukraine. In fact, Iran has been supplying Russia with lethal drones, enhancing their military collaboration and effectiveness in various regions, including Ukraine.

In addition to Russia, Iran has also recently summoned China’s envoy over a joint statement with Arab nations that touched upon the disputed islands. This underscores the sensitivity surrounding the issue and Iran’s determination to protect its territorial claims.

The islands in question are Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb, which were taken under Iranian control in 1971 after British forces withdrew. Iran considers these islands to be an integral part of its territory, describing them as “inseparable.” However, the United Arab Emirates also asserts its ownership and has persistently advocated for a negotiated settlement.

These three islands hold significant strategic importance as they dominate the approach to the key waterway, the Strait of Hormuz. About one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through this critical maritime passage. Given their strategic location, the ownership dispute over the islands holds broader implications for regional stability and the flow of global energy resources.

Iran argues that the islands have historical ties to Persian states from ancient times until their occupation by the British in the early 20th century. Iran further claims that an agreement with Sharjah, one of the UAE’s emirates, granted it the right to administer Abu Musa and station troops there. However, no such agreement exists for the other two islands. The UAE contends that these islands belonged to the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah until Iran seized them by force shortly before the establishment of the Emirati federation.

As the standoff continues, questions remain regarding how the dispute will be resolved. The conflicting claims, coupled with geopolitical interests and the strategic importance of the islands, create a complex and challenging situation for multiple stakeholders involved.

