The Struggle for Sovereignty: Iran and UAE Locked in Battle Over Disputed Islands in the Persian Gulf

Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) find themselves embroiled in a dispute that continues to escalate over three islands – Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb – that lie in the Persian Gulf. This conflict has been reignited as Moscow and Arab countries released a joint statement challenging Iran’s claim to these islands. It is the second time this year that Iran has summoned the Russian envoy in protest over comments regarding the disputed territories.

The UAE, just like Iran, asserts its ownership of these islands and has long pushed for a negotiated solution to put an end to the ongoing tussle. However, Iran remains steadfast in its stance, considering these islands an integral part of its territory. The disagreement has further intensified due to the strategic importance of these islands, as they control the entrance to the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply passes.

It is worth noting that Iran took control of these islands after British forces withdrew in 1971. Iran maintains that these territories have historically been part of Persian states, until they were occupied by the British in the early 20th century. Additionally, Iran claims to have reached an agreement with the emirate of Sharjah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates, giving it the right to administer Abu Musa and station its troops there. However, the UAE rejects this agreement and argues that the islands belonged to the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah until Iran seized them by force shortly before the Emirati federation was formed.

As tensions persist, it is important to consider the potential consequences of this dispute. The geopolitical implications of unresolved conflicts in the Persian Gulf region can have far-reaching effects, impacting not only the countries involved but also the stability of the entire region. As such, finding a diplomatic solution that respects the sovereignty and integrity of both nations remains a crucial endeavor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the main cause of the dispute between Iran and the UAE?

The dispute primarily revolves around the ownership of three islands – Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb – in the Persian Gulf.

2. Why are these islands significant?

These islands hold great strategic importance as they control the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

3. How did Iran acquire control of the islands?

Iran took control of the islands after British forces relinquished control in 1971.

4. What is Iran’s rationale for claiming ownership?

Iran argues that these islands have historically been part of Persian states and maintains that it reached an agreement with the emirate of Sharjah, granting it the right to administer Abu Musa and station troops there.

5. What is the UAE’s perspective on the dispute?

The UAE rejects Iran’s claims and argues that the islands belonged to the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah until Iran seized them by force before the formation of the Emirati federation.

Sources:

– Persian Gulf Disputed Islands: [URL]

– Strategic Importance of the Strait of Hormuz: [URL]

– Historical Background on the Island Dispute: [URL]