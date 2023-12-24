A Diplomatic Dispute: Iran Objects to Joint Statement on Persian Gulf Islands

Iran has summoned the Russian charge d’affaires following the release of a joint statement by Russia and Arab countries that challenges Iran’s claim to disputed islands in the Persian Gulf. This move marks the second time this year that Iran has protested against comments on the islands. The diplomatic dispute is unusual between Iran and Russia, considering their deepening ties in recent years.

The disputed islands under contention are Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb. Iran took control of these islands after the withdrawal of British forces in 1971. Iran claims that the islands are an integral part of its territory, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also asserts its ownership of these islands and advocates for a diplomatic resolution.

The islands hold great strategic importance as they dominate the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes. Control over these islands enables the overseeing of maritime traffic in the region.

Iran argues that the islands have historically been part of Persian states and that their occupation by British forces in the early 20th century was illegitimate. While Tehran claims an agreement with the emirate of Sharjah for the administration of Abu Musa, no such agreement exists for the remaining two islands. The UAE maintains that Abu Musa and the other islands were forcefully occupied by Iran just days before the formation of the Emirati federation.

In light of Russia’s recent joint statement challenging Iran’s claim to these islands, the Iranian government summoned the Russian envoy to deliver a note of protest to Moscow. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian emphasized that respecting countries’ sovereignty and integrity is a fundamental principle in international relations.

The Iran-Russia diplomatic dispute regarding the islands raises questions about the stability of their relationship. Despite their joint efforts in supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad during the civil war and Iran providing killer drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, this disagreement highlights the potential strain caused by conflicting interests.

This dispute is not the first of its kind for Iran. In 2022, Iran also expressed grievances to China over a similar joint statement issued by Arab nations. These disputes reveal the complexity of the Persian Gulf region and the overlapping territorial claims that continue to be a source of tension.

