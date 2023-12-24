Iran Protests Against Statement on Persian Gulf Islands, Summons Russian Envoy

Iran has lodged a formal protest with the Russian diplomatic representative in Tehran over a recent statement made by Russia and several Arab nations regarding the status of Iran’s three Persian Gulf islands: Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb.

In a written communication to the Russian envoy, the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed “strong objection” to Russia’s repeated backing of baseless claims made in the statement. The ministry emphasized the importance of upholding the principles of national sovereignty and territorial integrity in international relations.

Iran reaffirmed its firm stance that the three islands in the Persian Gulf belong solely to Iran, stating that any claims by other parties are invalid and unacceptable. The Russian diplomat pledged to convey Iran’s protest to his government promptly.

Historically, the Persian Gulf islands have been integral parts of Iran, which is supported by numerous historical, legal, and geographical records from Iran and around the world. However, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has persistently asserted its own ownership over these islands.

After coming under British control in 1921, Iran regained sovereignty over the islands on November 30, 1971, the day following the departure of British forces and shortly before the UAE’s official federation formation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a phone call that Iran would steadfastly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating that the Persian Gulf islands are an inseparable part of Iran’s territory.

Lavrov, in response, assured Iran that Russia consistently respects its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, underscoring the significance of maintaining this policy. Additionally, he characterized Russia’s relationship with Iran as strategic.

