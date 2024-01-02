Iran Deploys Naval Vessel in the Red Sea as Houthis Gain Support

In a show of support for the Houthi rebels, Iran has dispatched its warship, Alborz, to the Red Sea. This move comes shortly after the United States launched an attack that resulted in the deaths of 10 Houthi fighters who were targeting commercial ships in the area.

The Houthis, a militant group backed by Iran, have been carrying out drone and missile attacks on foreign vessels in the Red Sea since November. They claim that these actions are in response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and their support for the oppressed Palestinians.

Sunday’s strike by the US Navy, which sank three Houthi ships, marked the first time that the US had directly targeted members of the Iranian-backed group. The attack was in response to an SOS call from a Singapore-flagged vessel, Maersk Hangzhou, in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea serves as a major trade route, facilitating the passage of ships between the Mediterranean Sea and the Arabian Sea. However, the recent Houthi attacks have prompted some shipping companies to avoid this waterway altogether.

Iran’s decision to send a warship to the Red Sea can be seen as a direct response to US calls for Tehran to denounce the Houthi attacks and promote peace in the region. However, given Iran’s support for various warring parties in the Middle East, including Hamas, experts suggest that their rejection of these calls was expected.

In a display of solidarity, Iran welcomed Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam to Tehran and praised the group’s “brave actions” against what they perceive as “Zionist aggression” in the region.

Despite the claims made by the Houthis that their attacks are in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, none of their actions have been directed towards Israeli Defense Force vessels.

While Iran has not explicitly tied the deployment of its warship to the ongoing conflict, state media reports suggest that it is a response to Yemen’s retaliatory attacks on Israeli-owned and -bound vessels in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

It is worth noting that Iran has been deploying warships in open waters since 2009 for various purposes, such as securing shipping lines and combating piracy.

In response to the increasing number of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, the US and coalition forces have also decided to maintain a presence in the region. This decision led to the formation of “Operation Prosperity Guardian” to counter the Houthi attacks and protect the free flow of commerce.

Overall, the deployment of Iran’s warship in the Red Sea highlights the growing support for the Houthi rebels, further complicating the already tense situation in the region.

