In an exciting development, Iran’s central bank has announced that all of Iran’s frozen funds in South Korea have been unblocked and will be utilized for purchasing “non-sanctioned goods.” This revelation confirms earlier statements made by Washington, which noted that there would be certain limitations on how Iran could utilize the unfrozen funds.

Previously, White House spokesperson John Kirby clarified that Iran would only be able to access the funds for essential items like food, medicine, and medical equipment that do not have any potential military application. South Korea has been holding approximately $6 billion worth of Iranian assets.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the release of the five Americans from prison to house arrest in Tehran is contingent upon the unfreezing of the funds. Mohammad Reza Farzin, Iran’s central bank chief, specified in a post on a social messaging platform that the funds will be transferred to six Iranian banks in Qatar.

Farzin expressed his gratitude to the foreign exchange diplomacy team for successfully freeing the seized foreign currency resources. He further mentioned that the expenses associated with converting the funds from South Korea’s won currency to euros would be covered by a “third country” where the money will be deposited for the purchase of “non-sanctioned goods.”

This development signals a positive step towards the utilization of previously inaccessible funds for the betterment of the Iranian population. By ensuring that the purchases are limited to non-sanctioned goods, it exemplifies a conscientious effort to comply with international regulations.

The unblocking of the frozen funds opens up opportunities for Iran to improve its healthcare system, enhance its food security, and bolster its economy with legitimate transactions. This progress paves the way for potential diplomatic advancements and cooperation between Iran and other nations involved in the release of these funds.