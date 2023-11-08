Iran Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Israel-Gaza Conflict

Iran, while expressing concern over the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, has called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further escalation. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasized the need to halt the “brutal attacks” on Gaza carried out by Israel. Raisi warned of the potential of the conflict spreading to other fronts, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and find a political solution.

Although Iran has been a long-time supporter of Hamas, it denied direct involvement in the recent assault. However, Iranian officials have repeatedly cautioned against a ground invasion of Gaza, stating that such a move could lead to a wider conflict involving other countries. This has raised concerns about the situation escalating beyond the Israel-Gaza border.

In response to the crisis, Iran is also considering sending humanitarian aid to Gaza. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that the possibility of a new war front opening increases with every passing hour. He further mentioned that Iran is in negotiations with regional countries to provide relief items and establish a field hospital near the Gaza border.

As the conflict continues, world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, have called for a united effort to defeat Hamas and prevent further violence. The international community continues to stress the importance of a ceasefire in order to safeguard civilian lives and promote stability in the region.

In conclusion, the situation in Israel and Gaza remains precarious, with Iran urging an immediate cessation of hostilities and emphasizing the need for a political resolution. The international community’s collective efforts are crucial in de-escalating tensions and working towards a lasting peace in the region.