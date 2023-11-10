Iran attributed recent attacks on American forces in Iraq and other regions to misguided American policies and their support for Israel in its conflict against the Hamas terrorist organization. The United States has faced repeated attacks in Iraq and Syria since October 7, when a large number of Hamas militants infiltrated the Gaza border, resulting in numerous casualties and the capture of hostages.

In response, Israel initiated a series of strikes on Gaza, with an expanding ground operation aimed at eliminating the Hamas group’s influence in the area. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, expressed hope that the United States would rectify their policies and acknowledged that the attacks were carried out by groups opposing the US presence in the region and their support for Israel’s actions.

Quotes and direct statements were replaced with a descriptive explanation to provide a fresh perspective while maintaining core facts of the original article.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Iran claim responsibility for the attacks on US troops?

A: Iran attributed the attacks to “wrong American policies,” including Washington’s support for Israel and its involvement in the region. The attacks were carried out by groups opposing the US presence and supporting the crimes of the Israeli government.

Q: Why did the United States face repeated attacks in Iraq and Syria?

A: Following the border infiltration by Hamas militants, which resulted in significant casualties and the capture of hostages, the United States became a target for attacks in response to its support for Israel and its presence in the region.

Q: How did Israel retaliate against the Hamas group?

A: Israel launched intensive strikes on Gaza and initiated a gradual ground operation in an effort to eradicate the terrorist organization ruling the Strip.

Q: What was Iran’s role in the conflict?

A: While financially and militarily supporting Hamas, Iran denied direct involvement in the October 7 onslaught but hailed it as a “success.” Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi, emphasized that resistance groups, including Hamas, operate independently in their decision-making.

Q: Why did some Iranian Jews protest at a synagogue in Tehran?

A: Approximately 200 protesters, including Iranian Jews, gathered at a synagogue in Tehran to demand a ceasefire and condemn the killings of innocent civilians in Gaza. It is important to note that certain figures within Iran’s Jewish community occasionally align their statements with the government’s agenda.

Q: How has the United States responded to the attacks?

A: The White House has accused Iran of actively facilitating attacks on American forces in the Middle East. In response, the US military conducted airstrikes on facilities in eastern Syria allegedly used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups.

Sources: The Times of Israel