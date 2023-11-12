Iran Claims Technological Advancement in Supersonic Cruise Missile Development

Iran made a significant announcement on Wednesday, asserting that it possesses the technology required to construct supersonic cruise missiles, according to Iranian state media. This declaration is expected to amplify concerns in the West regarding Tehran’s missile capabilities.

Drawing attention to recent events, the statement comes in the wake of reports about the deployment of two U.S. warships, carrying over 3,000 sailors and Marines, in the Red Sea. The purpose of this deployment is to deter Iran from seizing and harassing merchant ships navigating through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, “The supersonic cruise missile will revolutionize Iran’s defense program, as intercepting a cruise missile flying at supersonic speeds is exceptionally challenging.” Furthermore, it stated that extensive testing is currently underway for the new cruise missile.

Despite objections from the United States and Europe, Iran has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing its “defensive” missile program. Nonetheless, Western military analysts caution against taking Iran’s claims regarding its missile capabilities at face value.

Being one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East, Iran asserts that its arsenal is capable of reaching the bases of its adversaries, namely Israel and the United States, within the region.

The concern surrounding Iran’s ballistic missiles played a significant role in former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision in 2018 to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement and reinstate sanctions against Tehran. Subsequently, negotiations between Tehran and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to salvage the nuclear deal have faced numerous obstacles and have remained stagnant since September of last year.

In a recent series of attacks on ships in the Gulf since 2019, the U.S. Navy disclosed its intervention to thwart the seizure of two commercial tankers by Iran in the Gulf of Oman. In response to Iran’s actions, the Pentagon has deployed additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, along with a warship, to the Middle East. This move aims to enhance surveillance of crucial waterways in the region.

FAQs:

What is a supersonic cruise missile? A supersonic cruise missile is a type of guided missile that is designed to travel at speeds exceeding the speed of sound, making it difficult to intercept and counteract. Why are Western countries concerned about Iran’s missile capabilities? Western countries are concerned about Iran’s missile capabilities due to their potential impact on regional stability and security. These capabilities have the potential to reach bases of Western allies and have raised doubts about Iran’s intentions. What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz? The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically vital waterway located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. It is a crucial passage for international oil shipments, and any disruptions in this area can have significant implications for global energy markets.

(Source: Reuters)