BRICS Expands: Iran and Saudi Arabia Invited to Join

In a surprising move, Iran and Saudi Arabia have been invited to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies, along with four other countries. This expansion signals a potential strengthening of the China-Russia coalition as tensions with the West continue to rise. The United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia will also join the bloc from January 1, 2024, expanding the current membership of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to create an 11-nation bloc.

The invitation was announced after a summit in Johannesburg where leaders from the existing BRICS nations gathered to discuss the expansion. While the inclusion of Iran and Saudi Arabia may seem unlikely due to their historical tensions, recent diplomatic developments have paved the way for their participation. The UAE has already reengaged diplomatically with Iran, and Saudi Arabia and Iran have announced a détente with the help of Chinese mediation.

The inclusion of these Gulf nations in BRICS expands the influence of China and Russia in the Persian Gulf. China, in particular, has been seeking closer relations with these countries, as it has imported oil from Iran and maintained relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The expansion of BRICS presents an opportunity for these nations to enhance their economic ties with the developing world and potentially gain access to capital from BRICS’ New Development Bank.

While some may view this expansion as a shift towards an anti-West stance, South African officials have pushed back against such characterizations. The BRICS leaders emphasized the need for a fairer world order and the reform of international institutions that are perceived to be Western-led and unfair to developing countries.

The entry of Iran and Saudi Arabia into BRICS marks a significant development in global geopolitics and could have far-reaching implications. The expansion of the bloc not only amplifies the voice of the Global South but also signals the growing influence of China and Russia in shaping the international economic and political landscape.