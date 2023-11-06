Iran’s Crackdown on Dissent: Activists Arrested Ahead of Mahsa Amini’s Death Anniversary

Iranian authorities are intensifying their crackdown on dissent as the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death approaches. Women’s rights activists and family members of those killed during last year’s nationwide protests have been taken into custody, according to local and international human rights groups.

Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, lost her life in September last year after being detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the conservative dress code. The protests that followed her death marked one of the largest demonstrations in the country in recent years and were met with a harsh response from Iran’s security forces. The United Nations reported that over 300 people, including more than 40 children, were killed during the unrest, while the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) claimed the number exceeded 500, including 70 children.

Thousands of individuals were arrested during the months-long protests across Iran, and the UN’s Human Rights Committee published a report in June confirming these findings. Furthermore, Iran’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that seven protesters were executed for their involvement in the unrest.

The authorities continue to target dissenters ahead of the anniversary. The father of one of the executed protesters, along with the family’s legal counsel, was arrested, as reported by a group of volunteer lawyers on social media. Additionally, Shermin Habibi, the wife of Fereydoon Mahmoodi, another protester killed during the demonstrations, was apprehended and taken to an undisclosed location.

The humanitarian organization Amnesty International revealed in a recent report that families of 33 protesters killed during the unrest faced human rights violations in the past few months. Furthermore, the families of two executed individuals were subjected to harassment and intimidation. Meanwhile, the independent women’s rights group Bidarzani posted on social media about the arrest of 11 women’s rights activists and one man in Gilan province.

The Iranian authorities, as per their usual approach, aim to suppress dissent and popular discontent by targeting activists ahead of the anniversary of Amini’s death. These arbitrary arrests highlight the ongoing impunity and rights violations within the country. Human Rights Watch researcher Tara Sepehri Far emphasized the authorities’ strategy, stating that the crackdown is intended to suppress dissatisfaction with the situation.

It is uncertain whether there will be further protests on the anniversary. However, it is worth noting that Iran’s morality police recently resumed headscarf patrols, and there are discussions about a proposed bill on hijab-wearing that would strengthen punitive measures. This 70-article draft law suggests longer prison terms for women who refuse to adhere to the dress code, stricter penalties for celebrities and businesses, and the use of artificial intelligence to identify violations.

The escalating crackdown on dissent in Iran raises serious concerns about human rights and the repression of freedom of expression. As the international community watches closely, it is crucial to support those advocating for change within the country and call for respect of fundamental human rights.