Iran Defends Support for Houthi Attacks on Israeli-linked Vessels

Iran has faced criticism from the US and UK for its support of Houthi rebels’ attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea. The country has firmly rejected these calls to end its support, considering them unwarranted interference in its affairs. In response, the Iranian navy has deployed the Alborz destroyer, part of the 94th flotilla, to the Red Sea, emphasizing its commitment to protecting its interests.

During a meeting between Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the secretary of Iran’s supreme national security council, and Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Houthi spokesperson, Ahmadian praised the rebels’ actions against “Zionist aggression.” This comes as tensions escalate between the US and Houthi rebels, who seek to show solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. The recent clash in the Red Sea resulted in the sinking of three Houthi vessels and the death of ten militants by US military helicopters, indicating a significant escalation.

The attacks on Israeli-linked commercial ships, including one belonging to the Maersk shipping company, have raised concerns among various shipping companies. Some have even chosen to avoid the Red Sea route altogether due to the nearly 20 attacks that have occurred. In response to these attacks, the US, the UK, and potentially another European country are contemplating issuing a formal warning to the Houthis. This warning asserts that military installations in Yemen along the Red Sea coast will be targeted if the attacks on Israeli-linked shipping continue.

The Houthis have justified their actions by claiming that the attacks will persist until Israel allows full supplies of humanitarian aid into Gaza. However, their ability to combat the US Navy remains limited. While the Houthi militia controls significant areas of Yemen, including Hodeidah port and the capital Sana’a, the internationally recognized government based in the south, supported by Saudi Arabia, opposes the attacks on shipping.

In an effort to safeguard the sea lanes, the US recently initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational force. Although several Western countries have contributed token numbers of sailors, the UK is the only one providing ships. Notably, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have not announced their participation in the coalition, possibly due to domestic concerns regarding support for Israel.

In an op-ed for the Daily Telegraph, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps emphasized the country’s willingness to take military action to protect freedom of navigation. He warned that the UK would not hesitate to take further measures to deter threats in the Red Sea. Shapps made it clear that the UK holds “malign actors” accountable for unlawful seizures and attacks, leaving the door open for potential airstrikes against the Houthis.

It remains uncertain whether the UK government would require parliamentary approval for such airstrikes against the Houthis, highlighting the complexity of the situation and the potential political implications of military action.

