In a recent interview, the wife of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi revealed her country’s stance on the deaths of protesters following the tragic passing of Mahsa Amini. Contrary to the United Nations’ findings, the Iranian officials claimed that Amini’s death was due to a preexisting illness. The family of Amini, however, vehemently disputes this claim, believing that she was subjected to physical abuse while in custody, after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.

During an interview with ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Jamileh Alamolhoda defended Iran’s requirement of headscarves for women in public, while attempting to downplay the severity of the crackdown on protests that ensued after Amini’s death. Alamolhoda expressed her understanding of the value of girls and women as a whole, citing her own experience as a mother.

Alamolhoda further stated that she was in constant contact with the medical personnel involved in Amini’s case. This statement potentially sheds light on the ongoing investigation into Amini’s death, bringing hope for a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Iran has recently witnessed large-scale protests, which experts believe are the most significant challenge to the government’s authority since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The response from security forces and police has been harsh, resulting in the alleged deaths of 500 individuals, including 71 children, based on UN reports. Disputing these figures, Alamolhoda dismissed the protests as a fabrication and attributed the upheaval to foreign intervention.

While Raddatz pressed Alamolhoda for clarification, asking if no one was executed due to the protests, the president’s wife admitted that multiple lives were lost but insisted that it was in defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran. This acknowledgment implies that the government remains resolute in its commitment to preserving the nation’s stability.

Jamileh Alamolhoda, as the wife of President Ebrahim Raisi, assumes a more public role than previous presidential spouses in Iran. Her conservative background, coupled with her status as a mother and her academic accomplishments, brings a unique perspective to the forefront of political discussions.

During the interview, Raddatz directed the conversation towards a recently passed law by Iran’s parliament that imposes more stringent punishments on women who violate hijab laws. While Alamolhoda did not give a direct answer, she likened these laws to dress codes observed in various settings globally, including universities and schools. She emphasized that the hijab was a deeply-rooted tradition that had, over time, transformed into law. She further highlighted that breaking any law would inevitably lead to consequences, as is the case in any country.

Raddatz, however, persisted and asked Alamolhoda about her opinion on the punishment for women who find the hijab restrictive and do not wish to be compelled to wear it. The president’s wife humbly admitted that she is not an expert in law and, therefore, cannot provide a professional perspective on the matter. She reiterated that punishments for lawbreaking are applied uniformly across many countries.

