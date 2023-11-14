Deescalation Efforts Continue: Iran and Saudi Arabia Discuss Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

In a groundbreaking development, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in a historic telephone conversation. This marked their first contact since the restoration of bilateral ties facilitated by China. The focused discussion centered around the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has been a cause for concern globally.

As tensions escalated with Israel conducting retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip following a prominent attack by Palestinian Hamas militants, both leaders expressed their shared concern for the plight of the Palestinian people. Iranian state media emphasized President Raisi’s emphasis on the urgent need to address the reported war crimes against Palestine.

On the other hand, the Saudi crown prince reiterated his commitment to exhaust all possible efforts in engaging with international and regional parties to deescalate the situation. Emphasizing their stance against targeting civilians, Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its dedication to ensuring the safety and security of innocent lives.

It is essential to highlight the significance of the resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, achieved through diplomatic negotiations mediated by China. This landmark agreement concluded seven years of animosity, which had previously threatened stability and security in the Gulf region while contributing to turmoil across the Middle East, notably in Yemen and Syria.

When questioned about President Raisi’s conversation with the Saudi crown prince, a senior official from the U.S. State Department affirmed that Washington maintains regular communication with Saudi leaders. Given its unwavering support for Israel in its conflict with Hamas, the U.S. continues to engage with its partners who have established channels or relations with Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and Iran. The primary objective is to encourage Hamas to cease its attacks, secure the release of hostages, and prevent Hezbollah and Iran from further involvement.

As efforts for deescalation persist, the international community eagerly watches for signs of progress and hopes for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the cessation of violence against civilians.

FAQ