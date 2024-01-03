The Houthi Proxy Group’s Bold Moves: A New Era of Resistance

In a surprising turn of events, Iranian officials have commended the Houthi proxy group in Yemen for their unwavering support of the Palestinian people amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict. This unyielding support has disregarded calls from the United States and the United Kingdom to withdraw their backing of the militant group, prompting discussions of potential formal warnings. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian Foreign Minister, met with a high-ranking Houthi official in Tehran on Monday, emphasizing the group’s “resolute and influential stance in favor of the oppressed.”

The Houthi proxy group is a part of the Resistance Front, a coalition of regional terrorist and militant organizations backed by Iran. This coalition includes groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and various proxy organizations across the region. The Al Arabiya news channel has reported that the Houthi leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, expressed gratitude for the continuous support provided by Iran to the Resistance Front.

Over the past month, the Houthis have initiated a series of attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. These attacks, aimed at ships with Israeli connections, are seen as a response to Israel’s military operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the Houthi proxies have called for unhindered access of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Despite warnings from the US Navy about the group’s relentless attacks, there seems to be no indication of a reduction in their activities in the near future.

The US Navy recently took defensive action by intercepting two anti-ship ballistic missiles targeting a Maersk container ship. Another missile had already struck a vessel owned by Denmark. In retaliation, US forces deployed helicopters, sinking three Houthi vessels and eliminating their crews. A fourth boat managed to flee the area, and fortunately, there were no casualties or damages on the American side.

American and British authorities have urged Iran to cease its support for militant attacks in the region. However, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, has refused these demands. Instead, he praised the Houthi militants for their “courageous actions” against what he called “Zionist aggression.”

In response to the escalating tensions, Iran has dispatched the warship Alborz to the Red Sea through the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Although details of its mission remain unclear, this move signifies Iran’s intent to maintain a formidable presence in the region.

The conflict has also had a significant impact on international shipping. Several companies have rerouted their vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to avoid the violence, even if it means incurring higher costs and facing delays.

It is worth noting that the Biden administration delisted the Houthis as a terrorist organization shortly after taking office, citing concerns that it hindered aid efforts in Yemen. The decision has raised questions and triggered Republican lawmakers to push for a redesignation.

To protect commercial ships, the US initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian, an international effort that has guarded approximately 1,200 ships traveling through the Red Sea prior to the recent attack. Additionally, the US, France, and the United Kingdom have deployed five warships to patrol the southern Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden.

In response to the growing threat, the US and UK, with possible involvement from another European country, are considering issuing a formal warning to the Houthis. This warning would inform them of potential military strikes on their installations in Yemen if they continue with their attacks.

Amidst these escalating tensions, Abdulmalik al-Houthi has threatened to target American warships in the event of any such military strike. The situation remains precarious as global powers strategize and monitor the developments in this evolving conflict.

Sources:

irna.com,

alarabiya.net,

theguardian.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)