A recent cyberattack has caused significant disruptions to Iran’s fuel network, affecting approximately 70 percent of the country’s fuel stations, according to reports. Iranian authorities have pointed to an Israel-linked group called Predatory Sparrow as the perpetrator behind this disruptive cyber campaign, raising serious concerns about the emerging cybersecurity landscape.

The Predatory Sparrow group, also known as Gonjeshke Darande in Persian, claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement shared on Iranian state TV. This bold move has also been acknowledged by Israeli media outlets. However, instead of resorting to direct quotes, it is evident that the group intended to execute the cyberattack in a controlled manner, minimizing the potential damage to emergency services.

Combating the cyber threat, Iran’s civil defence agency is currently investigating the attack and considering all possible causes for these disruptions. Previous instances indicate that the Predatory Sparrow group has claimed responsibility for several cyberattacks against Iranian petrol stations, rail networks, and steel factories. Thus, the current fuel outages mark the latest incident in an ongoing battle between state-sponsored cyber criminals, with Iran accusing Israel and the United States of orchestrating previous attacks.

The disruptions began on Monday morning, hitting Tehran particularly hard. Many petrol stations were left with no choice but to operate their pumps manually, causing delays and inconveniences for motorists. Oil Minister Javad Owji acknowledged the challenges, stating that approximately 30 percent of gas stations were still operational, while efforts were being made to gradually resolve the disruption in services.

Reza Navar, a spokesperson for Iran’s fuel stations association, initially attributed the disruption to a technical issue within the fuel system. He mentioned that experts were actively working to rectify the problem, confirming that there was no shortage in fuel supply. Despite this assurance, drivers were urged to avoid unnecessary trips to fuel stations.

The Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that the disruption was unrelated to any plans to increase fuel prices, a policy that sparked widespread protests in 2019, resulting in violent repression. State TV reported that petrol stations were making efforts to provide fuel manually, although it was projected to take several hours to fully resolve the problems.

As the investigation into this cyberattack unfolds, it is worth noting the broader implications it carries for cybersecurity. The incident highlights the escalating threat landscape, with state-sponsored cybercriminals persistently targeting critical infrastructure. This cyberattack on Iran’s fuel network underscores the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures and enhanced international collaboration to safeguard against such disruptive activities.

