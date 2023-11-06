Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Iranian Pilgrims in Iraq

In a devastating accident north of Baghdad, 18 people, predominantly Iranian pilgrims, lost their lives when two minibuses collided. The collision occurred between Dujail and Samarra, and tragically, it was revealed that the majority of the victims were Iranian pilgrims. Medical officials reported that the incident took place shortly before midnight on Friday, resulting in the death of 18 individuals and leaving 15 others injured.

Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, witnesses shared accounts suggesting that one of the drivers had fallen asleep at the wheel. With one minibus veering into the opposite lane, the collision became unavoidable. Among the deceased were 14 Iranians, two Afghans, and two individuals who are yet to be identified. Additionally, the official from the area’s traffic authority confirmed that both drivers were also among the casualties.

This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by Shia Muslim pilgrims, particularly those traveling to the holy shrine city of Karbala for Arbaeen. This annual pilgrimage, which marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, attracts millions of Shia pilgrims, many of whom come from Iran. Sadly, road accidents have become an unfortunate accompaniment to this religious gathering.

As Iraq’s infrastructure continues to suffer from neglect and corruption, road safety issues persist. Factors such as speeding, mobile phone usage, and impaired driving contribute to the alarming number of accidents. In the previous year alone, more than 4,900 lives were lost due to road accidents in Iraq, averaging to approximately 13 deaths per day, according to health ministry data.

Efforts must be intensified to address these road safety concerns and ensure the safety of pilgrims and travelers in Iraq. Improved infrastructure, stricter law enforcement, and increased awareness campaigns can play significant roles in curbing the prevalence of accidents. It is essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of individuals, particularly during religious events that attract a large number of visitors.