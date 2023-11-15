Iran Unveils Revolutionary New Drone Technology on Iraq War Anniversary

Iran celebrated the anniversary of its 1980s war with Iraq by showcasing its latest military advancements, including the unveiling of what is being hailed as “the world’s longest-range drone.” In an impressive parade broadcasted live, Iranian state media revealed their new drone, alongside ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

The state media did not only showcase the new drone, but also introduced other drones named Mohajer, Shahed, and Arash. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) represent Iran’s dedication to technological innovation in the field of military defense.

Named Mohajer-10, the advanced drone boasts an outstanding flight range, longer duration, and increased payload capacity. With an operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles) and a flight time of up to 24 hours, this drone is a remarkable addition to Iran’s military capabilities. Furthermore, it can carry a payload of up to 300 kg (661 pounds), double that of its predecessor, the Mohajer-6.

It is important to note that the United States has accused Iran of supplying Mohajer-6 drones and other UAVs to Russia for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In response, the United States expanded Iran-related sanctions, condemning Tehran for its proliferation of UAVs. Iran, however, vehemently denies having any involvement in supplying drones to Russia for the Ukrainian conflict.

President Ebrahim Raisi emphasized Iran’s commitment to regional security during the parade. He stated, “Our forces ensure security in the region and the Persian Gulf. We can teach the people of the region that resistance is today’s way. What forces the enemy to retreat is not submission and wavering, but resistance.”

A video released by Iranian media revealed the Mohajer-6 drone, accompanied by other military hardware, with a message that read “prepare your shelters” in both Persian and Hebrew. This reference to Israel, Iran’s arch-regional enemy, highlights the tension between the two nations.

As a response to Iran’s advancements in drone and military aircraft development, the United States implemented further Iran-related sanctions. These sanctions target individuals and entities in Iran, Russia, China, and Turkey, all implicated in supporting Tehran’s military aircraft programs.

The Iran-Iraq war, which initiated on September 22, 1980, when Iraqi President Saddam Hussein invaded Iran, remains a significant chapter in the region’s history. Despite the economic devastation and devastating loss of life, estimated at over half a million people, the conflict ended in a stalemate in August 1988.

While the unveiling of Iran’s latest drone technology signifies a remarkable milestone in the country’s defense capabilities, it also raises questions about the implications for regional tensions. The development and deployment of advanced drones and military hardware undoubtedly shape the geopolitical landscape, and it is of utmost importance to continue monitoring these advancements closely.

