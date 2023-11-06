Iran Warns of Instability on Anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s Death

As the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini approaches, the Iranian government has issued a warning against any signs of “instability.” Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died last year after being arrested in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women. Her death sparked months of protests across the nation under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

President Ebrahim Raisi, in a recent television interview, cautioned those who might exploit Amini’s name for foreign agendas, saying that the government knows the consequences awaiting them. Security services have also expressed their vigilance and stated that they will monitor and apprehend individuals attempting to create problems during this sensitive period.

In preparation for the anniversary, Iranian authorities have already taken action, shutting down several social media pages and arresting the individuals behind them, accusing them of organizing riots. Last year’s wave of protests presented a significant challenge for the Iranian government, which already faces tensions with Western powers over its nuclear program and enduring economic sanctions.

Despite the events of the past year, the impact of the Mahsa Amini movement has been undeniable. According to Fayyaz Zahed, a professor of contemporary history, the incident has created a deep divide between the Iranian government and its people. Zahed believes that relying solely on security measures will not effectively address the issue at hand.

While the protests have subsided, there is still a lingering trauma among many Iranians. The demonstrations resulted in numerous casualties and arrests. Iranian women, particularly in Tehran, have become more defiant of the strict dress code, leading to an increase in colorful and lively clothing choices. In response, authorities have heightened surveillance and enforced stricter penalties for dress code violations.

Although the hijab issue remains contentious, economic concerns have taken precedence for a significant number of Iranians. With nearly 50 percent inflation, many citizens prioritize improvements to the economy over civil and political freedoms. While the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death has the potential to reignite unrest, it is clear that the Iranian government faces multiple challenges requiring careful navigation.