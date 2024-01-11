Article: Iran Uncovers Mastermind and Apprehends Suspects in Twin Bombings

Iranian authorities have made significant progress in their investigation into the twin bombings that rocked the city of Kerman on January 3, resulting in the tragic deaths of over 90 individuals. The Ministry of Intelligence announced on Thursday that they have identified the alleged ringleader responsible for crafting the bombs used in the attacks. The main suspect, known as Abdollah Tajiki, is a Tajikistan national who entered Iran illegally in December of last year. He left the country just two days before the devastating bombings took place.

The attack, which targeted a memorial for Qassem Soleimani, a top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was claimed by the ISIS armed group. Soleimani had been killed in a drone strike ordered by former US President Donald Trump in 2020. The bombings in Kerman further escalated tensions in the region and caused an international outcry.

As the investigation unfolds, Iranian authorities have apprehended 35 individuals across several provinces who are believed to have connections to the bombings. These arrests were carried out in an effort to dismantle any networks or individuals involved in the planning and execution of the attacks.

The Ministry of Intelligence has disclosed that the bombers followed a calculated strategy, with one detonating explosives during the ceremony in Kerman, and another striking 20 minutes later as emergency workers and bystanders rushed to assist the wounded from the initial blast. The death toll has now risen to 94, including 14 Afghan nationals, while over 280 people have sustained injuries.

In the wake of these appalling acts, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi strongly condemned the bombings and vowed to seek retaliation against those responsible. He made it clear that Iran will determine the time and place for taking action against any threats to its security.

Furthermore, the international community has strongly condemned the attacks on Iranian soil. The United Nations, the European Union, and several countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Iraq, have all expressed their solidarity with Iran and denounced these acts of terrorism.

Long accused of backing anti-Iranian armed groups, Iran has frequently alleged that both Israel and the United States support these organizations involved in past attacks. The 2017 twin bombings targeting the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, as well as the recent attack on an Iranian Shia shrine in 2022, were all claimed by ISIS.

