New Details Emerge on Mastermind behind Soleimani Memorial Bombings in Iran

In a shocking turn of events, Iranian authorities have recently revealed crucial information about the mastermind behind the dual suicide bombing attacks that rocked a memorial for the late Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The devastating attacks claimed the lives of nearly 100 individuals.

According to a statement released by Iran’s intelligence ministry, the main suspect behind the January 3rd attack in Kerman has been identified as Abdollah Tajiki, a Tajik national. Tajiki, who entered Iran in mid-December by illegally crossing the southeast border, has been described as the alleged planner of the bombings. The suspect mysteriously left the country just two days prior to the attack, right after assembling the destructive bombs.

It is reported that one of the bombers, bearing the family name Bozrov, was 24 years old and held both Tajik and Israeli nationalities. The report also reveals that Bozrov underwent extensive training by the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan before arriving in Iran via the southeastern border. While the second suicide bomber remains unidentified, authorities have already detained 35 individuals in connection with the attacks.

With the death toll currently standing at 94, the shocking revelations shed new light on the heinous act of terror. Previously, the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the bombings, but the recent findings provide a deeper understanding of the individuals involved.

The memorial bombings served as a grim reminder of the events leading up to Soleimani’s death. The revered Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Forces commander was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. His assassination came shortly after Iranian-backed militia supporters stormed the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

As investigations into the mastermind and motives behind the attacks continue, the people of Iran mourn the loss of their fellow countrymen. These acts of terror not only underscore the global threat posed by extremist groups but also highlight the resilient spirit of those affected.

