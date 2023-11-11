Iranians Unite in Solidarity with Gaza, Remember 1979 US embassy takeover

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza and to commemorate the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran in 1979. The demonstrations, which occurred in various cities across Iran, aimed to denounce the United States and Israel and to express support for the civilians enduring the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban holds significant historical importance as it marks the day when young revolutionaries stormed the US embassy shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. This revolution paved the way for the establishment of the current theocratic regime in Iran. The takeover, which lasted 444 days and resulted in 52 Americans being held captive, symbolizes the shift in power away from Iran’s US-backed monarch.

Formerly deemed a “den of spies” by Iranian officials, the site of the US embassy is now open to the public, serving as a reminder of the country’s past and its resistance against foreign influence.

The day coincides with Students Day and is widely recognized as the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance, emphasizing the Iranian people’s defiance against perceived external domination.

The demonstrations commenced in Tehran, with participants, including children, marching from Palestine Square in the downtown area to the former US embassy, located a few kilometers away. Images broadcasted on state television depicted individuals proudly waving Palestinian flags while burning flags of Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Some protesters even laid the US and Israeli flags on the ground, allowing others to walk over them, symbolizing their rejection of these countries’ policies towards Palestine.

Throughout the demonstrations, chants of “death to America” and “death to Israel” resonated in unison. Instead of quoting individual participants, it is clear that the protesters held strong sentiments against these nations. Significantly, one demonstrator held a cardboard cutout portraying Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a position of surrender, sending a visual message of the Iranian people’s resistance against Israel.

Revolutionary student groups released statements condemning Israel’s treatment of Palestinian civilians and referenced a promise made by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in 2015 that predicted the elimination of Israel by 2040. Notably, state-organized rallies also took place in other major cities, including Mashhad, Isfahan, Ardebil, and Hamedan, with government officials in attendance. According to IRNA, rallies were held in over 1,200 cities and towns nationwide, demonstrating the broad support for the cause.

Iranian officials have taken a strong stance against Israeli actions in Gaza and have called for an immediate halt to the bombings and operations that have resulted in the deaths of over 9,488 Palestinians, the majority being women and children. Moreover, Tehran has cautioned that the conflict could escalate as the “resistance axis” across the region, consisting of forces in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria, may retaliate against Israel’s violence and their vows to destroy Hamas.

