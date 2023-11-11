New Iranian Hijab Policy Sparks Controversy

In a latest incident, Iran’s morality police have been accused of assaulting a teenage girl for not wearing a hijab. The incident has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the enforcement of the country’s strict dress code.

The girl, identified as Armita Geravand, 16, allegedly collapsed after boarding a metro train in Tehran without a headscarf. CCTV footage released by officials shows her being pulled unconscious from the train. Human rights group Hengaw has alleged that she was subjected to a “severe physical assault” by morality police officers.

The incident has highlighted the ongoing issue of enforcement of the mandatory hijab in Iran. The country’s morality police have the authority to enforce the dress code and can use force if necessary. Activists argue that this leads to violations of human rights and restricts personal freedoms.

While the government has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that Armita fainted due to other reasons, witnesses and rights activists have supported the teenager’s claims of assault. This incident comes just a few months after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in custody after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.

The controversy surrounding the enforcement of the hijab has sparked protests and social media campaigns, with many Iranian women refusing to comply with the dress code. These acts of defiance demonstrate the growing frustration with the strict laws and the desire for greater freedom and autonomy.

The incident with Armita Geravand serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and individual rights in Iran. It raises important questions about the limits of state control and the importance of personal choice and autonomy.

FAQs

Q: What is the hijab?

The hijab is a head covering worn by some Muslim women as a symbol of modesty and religious identity.

Q: Why is the hijab mandatory in Iran?

The hijab is mandatory in Iran as part of the country’s strict interpretation of Islamic laws.

Q: What are the consequences of not wearing a hijab in Iran?

Failure to comply with the mandatory hijab in Iran can result in punishments such as fines, imprisonment, or physical assault by the morality police.

Sources:

– [BBC](https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-63002523)