Iran Hijab Legislation: Stricter Dress Code Penalties Spark Controversy

Iran’s parliament recently passed a bill proposing harsher penalties for women and girls who fail to adhere to the country’s strict dress code. If approved by the Guardian Council, the bill would introduce prison terms of up to 10 years and hefty fines for those considered “inappropriately” dressed.

The proposed legislation follows a wave of protests last year, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini was held by morality police for allegedly violating the hijab rules. The demonstrations witnessed acts of defiance by women, who burned their headscarves or displayed them in public as a symbol of resistance against the clerical establishment. Tragically, the protests turned violent and resulted in the reported deaths of numerous individuals due to security forces crackdown.

Despite the government’s efforts to restore control by deploying morality police and surveillance cameras, an increasing number of women and girls have chosen to no longer cover their hair in public after the protests subsided.

Under Iran’s current laws based on Sharia, women and girls who have reached puberty are required to wear a hijab and don loose-fitting clothing to conceal their figures. Non-compliance currently carries a prison sentence ranging from 10 days to two months or a fine of 5,000 to 500,000 rials ($0.10-$10.14 at the black market exchange rate).

The “Hijab and Chastity Bill” passed by parliament proposes a “fourth degree” punishment for those found dressed “inappropriately” in public spaces. This would entail a prison term of five to 10 years and a fine of 180m to 360m rials ($3,651-$7,302). The bill also seeks to impose fines on individuals who promote nudity or mock the hijab through media or social networks. Furthermore, vehicle owners would be held responsible if a female driver or passenger fails to adhere to the dress code.

Notably, the bill includes provisions to imprison individuals for five to 10 years if they engage in organized efforts to violate the dress code with the cooperation of foreign or hostile entities.

The bill will now undergo review by the Guardian Council, a conservative body comprised of clerics and jurists, who possess the authority to veto the legislation if they deem it contradictory to the constitution and Sharia law.

Critics of the bill argue that it perpetuates gender discrimination and could be perceived as a form of gender apartheid. Independent UN human rights experts have voiced concerns about the potential for violent enforcement and the violation of fundamental rights, including freedom of expression, right to peaceful protest, and access to social, educational, and health services.

The repercussions of this controversial legislation are sure to fuel the ongoing discourse surrounding women’s rights and the role of strict dress codes in Iranian society.

