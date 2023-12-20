The Tragic Execution of a Victim of Child Marriage in Iran

Iran made headlines yesterday as it hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, despite international pleas for clemency. Samira Sabzian, who had been in prison for the past ten years, was executed at dawn yesterday in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj. This tragic event sheds light on the disturbing issue of child marriage and its devastating consequences.

Sabzian, a victim of domestic violence, had been forced into marriage at the age of 15. Her execution comes amidst mounting concerns over the number of executions conducted by Iran this year, with hundreds of people being hanged, mostly on drug and murder charges. Shockingly, this includes more than a dozen women.

The international outcry following Sabzian’s execution has been resounding. Amnesty International expressed horror at the reports of this “chilling execution” and emphasized that Sabzian had been subjected to a forced and early marriage as a child. The UN High Commissioner on Human Rights echoed these sentiments, expressing alarm at the execution and calling on Iran to establish a moratorium on all executions in order to ultimately abolish the death penalty.

Sabzian’s arrest occurred roughly a decade ago when she was just 19 years old. Charged with murdering her husband, she was subsequently sentenced to death. Throughout her imprisonment, Sabzian was unable to see her two children until a final meeting earlier this month. The Iran Human Rights group described her as a victim of gender apartheid, child marriage, and domestic violence, lamenting her fate as a casualty of the regime’s flawed justice system.

This heartbreaking case highlights the urgent need for Iran to address the issue of child marriage and the treatment of women and girls. It is essential for the international community to exert pressure on Iranian authorities to establish an official moratorium on executions. Additionally, human rights groups continue to emphasize that Iran’s laws, based on sharia principles, fail to consider crucial factors such as abuse and domestic violence in murder cases.

The surge in executions witnessed in Iran this year has caused significant concern. In November alone, at least 115 people were put to death. The aim of this widespread application of the death penalty remains disputed, with some arguing that it serves to instill fear in the general population. In 2022, Iran executed 582 individuals, and this year’s total is expected to surpass that figure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How old was Sabzian when she was married?

A: Sabzian was married at the age of 15.

Q: How many women have been executed in Iran this year?

A: According to the Iran Human Rights group, 18 women have been executed in Iran this year.

Q: How many people were executed in November alone?

A: At least 115 people were executed in Iran in November.

Q: What is the basis for Iran’s murder laws?

A: Iran’s murder laws are based on sharia principles, specifically “qesas,” which emphasizes retribution in kind.