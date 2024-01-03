A Series of Explosions Rock City of Kerman, Iran: 103 Reported Dead

At least 103 people lost their lives and 141 others sustained injuries in a devastating series of explosions that occurred near the burial site of the late military commander Qasem Soleimani in the Iranian city of Kerman. The blasts, which took place on the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s death in a US airstrike, have been classified as a terror attack by officials. The incident has raised concerns over escalating tensions in the region, particularly during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

While the exact cause of the explosions is yet to be determined, state TV has confirmed that at least one of the blasts was triggered by a bomb. The first explosion transpired approximately 2,300 feet from Soleimani’s grave, while the second occurred around 0.6 miles away. Tragically, the explosions took place as pilgrims were visiting the burial site, adding to the severity of the situation.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi disclosed that the initial explosion occurred at 3:00 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), followed by a more lethal blast 20 minutes later. The first explosion is believed to have been caused by a bomb concealed within a Peugeot 405 car. It was remotely detonated, according to reports from state television channel IRINN. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Videos shared on Iranian state media capture the chaos and panic that ensued after the explosions. Crowds of people can be seen running while bloodied bodies are carried away from the scene and ambulances navigate through the throngs of onlookers. The Iranian government has declared Thursday as a day of mourning in response to the devastating incident.

Qasem Soleimani, once one of Iran’s most influential figures, served as the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. This elite unit was responsible for managing Iran’s overseas operations and was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States. Soleimani and his troops were accused by the Pentagon of causing the deaths of numerous American and coalition service members, as well as the injuries of countless others.

The timing of the blasts is especially tense as it coincides with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The conflict, which has been ongoing for three months and stemmed from an attack by Hamas on Israel, has resulted in a significant loss of life in Gaza. The war has also sparked skirmishes involving Iran-backed militias beyond the borders of Israel and Gaza.

Furthermore, recent incidents, such as the alleged assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut and the killing of an Iranian commander in Syria, have exacerbated tensions in the region. Accusations and allegiances between various groups and nations have further complicated the situation, with Israel facing allegations of funding and arming Hamas.

These events highlight the fragile state of affairs in the Middle East, with multiple actors involved in conflicts and retaliatory actions. As global leaders condemn acts of terrorism and seek to deescalate tensions, the situation in the region remains uncertain. The ramifications of these explosions will likely reverberate beyond Iran’s borders, potentially affecting neighboring countries and international relations.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the explosions in Kerman, Iran?

A: The explosions were caused by one or more bombs, with one of them detonated remotely.

Q: Are the explosions related to the Israel-Hamas war?

A: While the explosions occurred during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, no direct connection has been established thus far.

Q: Who is responsible for the blasts?

A: No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attacks at this time.

Q: Was Qasem Soleimani involved in the Iraq and Syria military operations?

A: Yes, Qasem Soleimani was widely regarded as the mastermind behind Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria as the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force.

